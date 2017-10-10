Credit Suisse on National Beverage Corp.

Credit Suisse updates on National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ +1% ) after taking in the company's annual shareholders meeting last week. A few key pullouts from analyst Laurent Grandent's note.

"CEO Caporella is clearly passionate about the brand he is building. He theatrically reminded investors that his goal is to do more than just sell sparkling water, but it's to build a cult brand appealing to the 83M millennia consumers."

"The company detailed a number of ways it plans to drive growth of LaCroix. These include multiple flavor innovations, multipacks for the Club channel (including Curate), and the recent launch in Canada."

"We think the probability of FIZZ being acquired has been reduced even further due to the excessive trading value of the shares, in our view, but also because the most likely acquirers either have their hands full with recent acquisitions (NYSE:DPS) or are currently in the process of building their own sparkling / flavored sparkling brands (KO and PEP)."

CS saw enough at the meeting to take its EPS estimates on FIZZ for FY17 through FY19 slightly higher.