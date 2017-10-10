CNBC: Amazon considering deliveries inside homes, into car trunks

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is exploring creative ways to get packages to consumers by delivering to car trunks or the inside of houses. The projects could reduce the theft of unattended packages sitting on porches or stoops.

CNBC reports that Amazon is talking to smart license plate company Phrame, which makes a small key storage box that fits around a car’s license plate. The box is accessible through an app, and the car owner can also give key permission to others like delivery drivers.

Amazon is also reportedly developing a smart doorbell device that could grant drivers a one-time pass to the home for delivery.

Wal-Mart announced an in-home delivery service last month and partnered with smart doorbell maker August on the project.