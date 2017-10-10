Uber announces $20M Egypt commitment; tests driver overwork blocker in UK

Uber (Private:UBER) announces a new $20M investment in a Cairo support center as a sign of its commitment to Egypt.

Local headwinds include soaring fuel prices and a floundering Egyptian pound, which are both tied to a $12B IMF loan to revive the country’s economy.

Uber had 2M users and 60K drivers in Egypt as of last year.

The Cairo Centre of Excellence opened today and Uber will add the new investment through enhancements over the next five years.

Back to Britain: Uber’s UK Head of Policy Andrew Byrne tells a UK parliament business committee that the company’s testing a feature that would automatically log out drivers after a certain period.

The feature, already used in NYC, would minimize the risk of drivers working excessive hours and becoming a safety risk.

London’s transportation regulators pulled Uber’s license partly due to public safety concerns.

