Highlights from Wal-Mart's investment meeting

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) execs painted a bright picture during the company's presentation today for the investment community.

The fresh food business at Sam's Club was highlighted as an area of strength. It was also noted that Sam's e-commerce sales rose 27% during the first half of the year.

Look for zero-based budgeting to start in areas of the company and for e-commerce losses to narrow.

The company expects capex spending to be ~$11B for FY18 and FY19.

Walmart International is expected to open about 255 new stores, including a focus on Mexico and China.

In one of the biggest developments, Wal-Mart management said Walmart.com will feature the Jet.com smart-cart system that allows customers to find cheaper prices if they choose certain checkout and delivery options.

