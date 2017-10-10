Bearish on merger talk, Deutsche Bank trims Sprint, T-Mobile targets

Deutsche Bank has trimmed price targets on Sprint (S -2.9% ) and T-Mobile (TMUS -0.5% ), saying the much-discussed merger talks face risks as the coming election year brings a swell of populism.

"We remain very bearish on the prospects for deal approval," analyst Matthew Niknam says, trimming the firm's target on Sprint to $7 from $8 (Sprint's down to $7.09 today), and on T-Mobile to $65 from $70 (implying 6.1% upside).

A less corporate-friendly mood is taking over, he notes: "The Democrats' Better Deal agenda highlights ongoing corporate consolidation as a threat to U.S. consumers, and proposes sharper scrutiny of potential deals."