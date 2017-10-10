Catalan president declares 'deferred independence'

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont defuses at least a little bit of tension with Madrid, declaring independence, but then stopping the separation process to instead have talks with the Spanish government.

Puigdemont and his team remain in danger of arrest for sedition, and Spanish President Mariano Rajoy has previously rejected any talks until secession plans are abandoned.

A Rajoy spokesman following Puigdemont's speech: "He has made a deferred declaration of independence ... [Puigdemont] has taken his irresponsibility to the absolute extreme by ignoring the laws, citizens."