wSJ: Apple signs deal with Spielberg, NBC to bring back "Amazing Stories"

The Wall Street Journal reports that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has struck a deal with Steven Spielberg to produce new episodes of a classic 1980s sci-fi and horror anthology.

The deal involves Apple, Spielberg’s Amblin Television, and Comcast’s (NASDAQ:CMCSA) NBC and pertains to NBC’s show “Amazing Stories.”

Spielberg will likely serve as executive producer for the ten episodes, which reportedly each have a budget of over $5M.

Apple has committed $1B to developing original programming over the next year and has hired top talent including former Sony TV executives Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht.

Apple has dropped its planned Elvis Presley biopic with the Weinstein Co. as Harvey Weinstein’s removal from his company, due to an increasing number of sexual assault allegations, triggered a clause that let Apple leave the deal.

