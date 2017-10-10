Reports: Vivendi offering payment to settle Mediaset dispute

With tensions still high over a pay TV deal gone awry, Vivendi (VIVHY +1.3%) is offering to pay Mediaset (MDIUY +14.1%) to settle a legal dispute over the transaction, Reuters reports.
Vivendi had reversed course on an €800M plan to buy the unit, Mediaset Premium, saying the unit had an unrealistic business plan.
One source tells the news service that a first-tranche payment from Vivendi of €250M is imminent; another says that Mediaset could join a joint venture between Vivendi's Canal Plus and Telecom Italia (TI -0.7%).
Mediaset and top investor Fininvest have asked for damages of more than €3B, while an eventual settlement might come closer to €1B, according to Bloomberg.
Previously: Lawyers for Vivendi, Mediaset seek resolution of thorny dispute (Oct. 09 2017)
Previously: Vivendi says police searching HQ in Mediaset inquiry (Oct. 05 2017)
Now read: Windstream: Inherently Unpredictable »