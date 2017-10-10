Commercial lending boom isn't happening yet

The pro-business policies of the new administration were hoped to unleash a wave of corporate lending, but Federal Reserve data show the growth in such loans dropping to 2.1% from 8.1% last November.

"All the turmoil and the inability to move policy through Washington set in,” says Jeff Glenzer from the Association for Financial Professionals.

Others, however, say the slowdown may just be a return to the mean - growth in corporate lending has run well head of GDP growth in the years since the financial crisis.

Q3 earnings results begin this week, with JPMorgan and Citigroup on Thursday. Analysts have been trimming some earnings estimates - U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and BB&T (NYSE:BBT) to name two - as bank managements during conference season last month signaled slower-than-hoped loan growth.