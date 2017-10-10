Report: KKR consortium pressing $11B bid for biggest global tower firm

A consortium led by KKR (KKR +0.3% ) is in talks for a huge transaction, an $11B bid to acquire Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers, the world's biggest wireless infrastructure company, India's Economic Times reports.

The buyer group includes Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and GIC Singapore. It would be the biggest such transaction if completed.

That would first mean Bharti Infratel buying out the 58% of Indus Towers held by others, including Idea Cellular, Providence Equity Partners and Vodafone (VOD +2% ). Vodafone would like to hold 8-10% to enjoy future upside.

Then KKR and group would increase its interest in Bharti Infratel to become the single biggest shareholder (from 10% now, to closer to 40-45%).

The KKR group isn't alone, though, as Brookfield (BAM +0.5% ) may be pursuing the same acquisition after a setback in a tower deal with Reliance Communications.