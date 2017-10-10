Equifax hack included breach of driver's license data - WSJ

Driver's license data for roughly 10.9M Americans were compromised during the cyberattack on Equifax (NYSE:EFX), according to the WSJ.
This, of course, is in addition to the personal information of more than 140M Americans, not all of whom would have had DL information with Equifax.
In a separate announcement, the company today said a file with 15.2M U.K. consumer records was also part of the breach.
Shares are up another 1.15% today, and now ahead about 25% since touching a low in mid-September. They remain lower by 20% since the attack news was first disclosed in early September.