Diamond Offshore on the move as FBR takes down Sell rating

Diamond Offshore (DO +1.9% ) is higher after FBR upgrades shares to Neutral from Sell with a $13 price target, saying at least 15-20 of the preservation or warm-stacked units will be reactivated in the near-term.

When it comes to the rest of the existing unmarketed rigs, FBR believes those that end up scrapped will be retired at a slower clip than the industry has seen to date.

Finally, the firm notes its demand view supports a higher fleet net asset value, but on the supply side it sees any further upside restricted by the industry's excess capacity.