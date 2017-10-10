Enterprise Products, Colonial Pipeline team up for Beaumont fuel exports

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD +0.5% ) and Colonial Pipeline agree to form a partnership to increase exports from the Beaumont refined oil products terminal in Texas to rival the Houston Ship Channel.

Colonial will offer marine logistic services such as blending, dock usage and access to as much as 2M barrels of new storage at EPD’s facility in Beaumont, Tex., and its shippers will be able to move fuel from 13 Gulf Coast refineries to the Beaumont terminal for vessel loading.

Colonial is the largest U.S. refined products system, and is owned by Koch Industries, South Korea’s National Pension Service, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and others.