Symantec will no longer allow governments access to source code

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) will no longer allow governments to view its software source code due to security concerns, according to an interview with Reuters.

Symantec made this decision last year but the new interview is the first time an executive has gone on record about the reasoning.

CEO Greg Clark says the company will still sell its products in any country but adds that product sales “is a different thing than saying, “Okay, we’re going to let people crack it open and grind all the way through it and see how it all works.”

Last week, Reuters reported that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) allowed a Russian defense agency to review the source code of its ArcSight cyber defense software, which is used by the Pentagon.

ArcSight was sold to Micro Focus International in September.

Previously: Reuters: HPE gave Russian defense agents access to Pentagon-used software (Oct. 2)