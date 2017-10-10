Barracuda Networks -6.9% after in-line Q2 profits

Barracuda Networks (NYSE:CUDA) has slipped 6.9% after hours following Q2 earnings where gross profit grew, but increased sales/marketing expenses cut into net profits.

EPS was in line with expectations, and revenues rose just over 7%.

Gross billings were $108.5M vs. a year-ago $100.3M; billings for core products were up 22% to $70.9M.

Revenue breakout: Appliance, $18.35M (down 12.8%); Subscription, $75.98M (up 13.6%).

Active subscribers rose 17%, to more than 348,000. Annualized renewal rate on a dollar basis was 91%.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Press Release