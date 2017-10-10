B.C. fin min to fight Kinder pipeline plan but more open to LNG investments

Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) Trans Mountain crude oil pipeline expansion again is criticized by British Columbia finance minister Carole James as a threat to coastal fisheries and tourism, but the level of antipathy does not extend to liquefied natural gas, at least according to comments made during an interview with Bloomberg.

Carole James tells Bloomberg that she is deeply concerned by the seven-fold increase in tanker traffic that would be caused by the KMI project as Asia-bound cargoes expanded, but at least some other investments likely will move forward: "Let's just say I'm optimistic, not pessimistic, on at least a plant coming to British Columbia."

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) has said it may sell some of its not yet built Canadian LNG assets, while Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) have said little recently on the status of their proposed B.C. projects; Malaysia's Petronas and China's Cnooc recently nixed their planned projects to ship LNG from western Canada to Asia.

British Columbia is a participant in the pending legal challenge against the KMI project, which has won approval from the federal government.