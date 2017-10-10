Merrimack Pharma settles convertible note litigation

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) has settled the litigation brought by institutional investor Wolverine Flagship Fund Trading Limited over its 4.50% Convertible Notes due 2020. Wolverine sued the company in March claiming it was obligated to repurchase the notes in connection with its asset sale to Ipsen S.A.

Under the terms of the settlement, MACK will pay noteholders $0.90 per $1.00 of Convertible Notes, plus accrued interest. It has also agreed to initiate a tender offer for all remaining Convertible Notes at 90 cents on the dollar.

The total cash outlay to acquire the Notes plus expenses will approximate the $60M in escrow that MACK deposited as security.