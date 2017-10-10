Stocks rebound; Wal-Mart powers consumer staples

Stocks finished higher after back-to-back losses but the three major indexes showed little strength after attaining session highs in the opening minutes; in the end, only the Dow (+0.3%) finished at a new record high, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq pulled back from their high-water marks.

The S&P's consumer staples sector surged 1% higher, as Wal-Mart jumped 4.5% to its highest level in more than two years, after reaffirming FY 2018 guidance, announcing a $20B stock buyback program and projecting a 40% increase in next year's online sales.

Airlines were a strong performer after American Airlines and United Continental both raised their Q3 guidance, sparking respective gains of 4.8% and 4.7%.

The utilities space (+1.0%) finished in line with consumer staples at the top of the leaderboard, while consumer discretionary (-0.1%) was the lone decliner among the S&P 11 industry groups.

U.S. Treasury prices rose, leaving the two-year and 10-year yields each slipping 2 bps to settle at 1.51% and 2.35%, respectively.

U.S. crude oil settled +2.6% to $50.86/bbl, thanks to several factors including Saudi Arabia's announcement that it will cut its monthly exports in November.