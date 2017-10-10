NuVasive sues former vice chairman over defection to competitor Alphatec

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) has filed a lawsuit in Delaware against former vice chairman Patrick Miles accusing him of violating his fiduciary duties and non-solicitation obligations to the company after he abruptly resigned to join rival Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC).

The company accuses Mr. Miles of "engaging in a scheme for over a year to divert corporate opportunities" considering his "divided loyalties."

The crux of the dispute is his behavior in March when he secretly acquired an equity stake in ATEC while still at NUVA. He resigned on October 1.