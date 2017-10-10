Verizon's Walden: Leaving after not getting CEO job

Marni Walden -- departing her role as executive VP for Media and Telematics for Verizon (VZ +0.1% ) at year-end -- confirmed she decided to exit after it became clear she wouldn't be the next CEO.

She added that the move had nothing to do with the revelation that a massive security breach at Yahoo affected 3B accounts, triple the number previously thought.

Walden was thought to be a potential successor to CEO Lowell McAdam.

“I am going to take a risk and I am going to go do something different,” she said, saying there's no job lined up and joking that a one-year non-compete agreement means a "forced vacation."

John Stratton (head of customer and product operations) and former Ericsson CEO Hans Vestberg are seen as likely potential successors to McAdam now.