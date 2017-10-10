M&T's Wilmington Trust reaches $60M settlement to end U.S. charges

M&T Bank's (NYSE:MTB) Wilmington Trust unit agrees to a $60M settlement to end U.S. criminal charges that it concealed its deteriorating condition from regulators and investors during 2009-2010, avoiding a trial that was set to begin today.

The settlement amount includes $16M MTB previously paid as part of a related 2014 deal with the SEC; MTB is not charged with a crime and admits no liability.

As a result of the deal, the trial against four former Wilmington Trust executives is postponed until March.