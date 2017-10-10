Halliburton, Patterson-UTI, C&J top three on Deutsche Bank oil services list

Deutsche Bank today initiated coverage on more than 20 oil services stocks, including three stocks it says represent the best long-term investment ideas in the group: Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) and C&J Energy Services (NYSEMKT:CJ).

The firm says the availability of tight U.S. oil supply has changed the cyclical nature of the oil business and made it relatively easy for oil production to quickly adjust to rising prices, thus the top oil services companies will demonstrate innovative business models and specialize in niche technologies.

Oil services stocks have been whacked amid persistently low oil prices, but the good news is that Deutsche Bank sees little downside left for the group and does not set a single Sell rating among the stocks covered.

Along with HAL, PTEN and CJ, Deutsche Bank rates theses stocks at Buy: SLB, CLB, RIG, WFT, SPN, SND.

Rated Hold: BHGE, NOV, HP, RES, OII, ESV, NBR, DO, RDC, FI, FET, NE, PDS, BAS.