Bernstein: Broadcom's growing organically despite M&A

Despite a string of acquisitions, Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) has more organic growth than first appears, Bernstein says.

Mid-single-digit growth looks "achievable" considering past behavior of the company, its $5.5B deal to buy Brocade (BRCD +0.4% ) notwithstanding.

"Of course the presence of numerous M&A deals does indeed have a masking effect on the determination of the true organic growth rate," the firm notes.

But: "Concerns over AVGO's ability to grow organically are misplaced. Our analysis suggests that the company has successfully outgrown the semiconductor industry (sometimes by a considerable margin) on an organic basis, and does not appear to have relied on M&A to mask inadequacies.

"Indeed, our math suggests the company has seen overall organic growth in the mid double digits over the past 4 years," the analysts write.

Bernstein has an Outperform rating and a $285 price target, implying 15.9% upside from today's close of $245.99.