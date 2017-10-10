Valley National gets OCC approval for $816M USAB purchase

Valley National Bancorp (VLY +0.8% ) has gotten the regulatory approval from the Comptroller of the Currency for the $816M all-stock acquisition of USAmeriBancorp (OTCPK:USAB).

That's the last required regulatory approval; Valley National had gotten an OK from the Federal Reserve previously.

It still needs to go to the shareholders, and the companies will announce meetings once their joint proxy statement becomes effective.

USAB shareholders will receive 6.1 shares of Valley common stock per USAB share, with adjustments if Valley's volume-weighted average stock price is below $11.50 or over $13 prior to closing.

Valley shares closed at $12 today.