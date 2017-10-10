Apache's surging capex excess vs. cash flow sends shares -7.4%

Apache (NYSE:APA) sank 7.4% in today's trade, tumbling to the bottom of the S&P 500, after saying its 2017 drilling budget is on track to exceed cash flow by $1B and with another shortfall possible next year.

According to a presentation on its website, APA plans to spend $3.1B on 2017 capex and a similar amount next year, based on U.S. oil prices averaging $50/bbl in 2017 and $55 in 2018, yet U.S. crude has been mired below $50 for much of this year, which would leaves APA having to consider scaling back activity or selling more assets.

APA also lowered production guidance for Q3 and Q4 by 2% and 4%, respectively, driven in part by Hurricane Harvey's impacts on gas processing facility start-ups at Alpine High.