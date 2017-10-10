Hasbro has film studio dreams, hires Mooradian to lead unit

Hasbro (HAS -0.4% ) -- with an eye to building out its film unit into a full-fledged studio -- has hired Greg Mooradian to oversee the unit, Allspark Pictures, according to Variety.

The company reportedly hopes to create a player to rival Marvel and is looking for nine figures of funding in order to build out a film slate.

It currently has Paramount (VIA, VIAB +0.6% ) as a distribution partner, but wants to expand the relationship into co-financing and development.

Mooradian starts his new job at Allspark in January; he's currently a production executive at Fox 2000. He had previous experience at Paramount, however, shepherding Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, G.I. Joe and Transformers to movie screens.