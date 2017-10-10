Dropbox takes biggest office lease in San Francisco history

Privately held Dropbox (Private:DROPB) has taken out the biggest lease in San Francisco history -- all 736,000 square feet in a complex under construction in Mission Bay.

Dropbox currently occupies about 297,000 square feet in adjoining addresses on Brannan St.; it employs about 1,500 and has 102 job openings listed in the city.

The move gobbles up the last prime headquarters site in Mission Bay, a $570M speculative development from Kilroy Realty.

It also comes amid a shift in the city: Leasing by big tech firms is on the upswing, while leasing by tech start-ups has slowed.