China, South Korea let currency swap deal expire

A deal between China and South Korea to swap currencies has expired amid tensions over Seoul's hosting a U.S. missile defense system, but South Korea says discussions to renew the deal are still ongoing.

The two had an arrangement to swap 360B yuan for 64T won (about $56B), in order to boost trade and enhance financial stability by cutting reliance on dollars for settlement.

Renewals had come easily since the deal was established in 2009, but "they say things have changed now," a Bank of Korea official says.

But the coming Communist Party Congress, set to begin next week, may be playing a role in the delay as well.

