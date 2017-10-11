China nearing first dollar bond sale since 2004

China is closing in on its first dollar bond sale in 13 years, in an environment where sovereign bond yields are at multi-year lows.

The Ministry of Finance will soon launch an offering in Hong Kong to raise $2B -- half in five-year bonds and the other half in 10-year bonds.

It's a key test after S&P downgraded China's sovereign rating last month. If China can borrow at low rates, it may show confidence in the country's financial system.

But the issuance itself is largely symbolic (though it would serve to set reference rates) as China's unlikely to need to raise dollars.

The bonds may yield less than a half-point over comparable U.S. Treasurys (the five-year currently at 1.943%, the 10-year at 2.343%).

ETFs: CYB, CNY, DSUM, FXCH, CBON, KCNY