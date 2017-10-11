Bull market reaches "epic proportions" - Morgan Stanley

"We say this not as hyperbole, but based on a quantitative perspective," says the team at Morgan Stanley. "Dispersions in valuations and growth rates are among the lowest in the last 40 years; stocks are at their most idiosyncratic since 2001; and equity hedge fund beta is at its highest since March 2008.”

Record highs seem to come on a daily basis, just two of 11 S&P sectors are in the red for the year, and even the most modest of pullbacks have been nonexistent. Similar action is being seen across Europe and in emerging markets.

Morgan Stanley of late is seeing evidence of boosted investor risk appetite - noting cyclical sectors doing better than defensive ones, and small-caps outperforming big-caps.