Nikkei closes at two-decade high

The Nikkei gained a modest 0.3% overnight to close at 20,881, its highest level since late 1996. Before getting too excited, some will remember the Nikkei as breaking above the 20K level a number of times over those 20-plus years, only to pull back. It's never come anywhere close to its record of nearly 39K hit on the last trading session of 1989.

Bulls, however, will note corporate profits as up 23% Y/Y in Q2, and corporations actually making shareholder-friendly moves like bringing in independent directors and buying back stock.

Federated Investors portfolio manager Dariusz Czoch: "It was difficult for us to invest in Japan because of lack of transparency and corporate governance issues, and also the country itself for the last two decades was quite difficult ... We are changing our mindset.”

ETFs: DXJ, EWJ, DBJP, JPNL, JEQ, HEWJ, EWV, EZJ, JPXN, JPN, FJP, HJPX, GSJY, JPNH, DEWJ, FXJP, HFXJ