Allegiant reports September and Q3 traffic

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) reports revenue passenger miles fell 8.4% in September to 600.74M and +1% to 2.67B in Q3.

September capacity decreased 5% Y/Y to 799.26M available seat miles.

Capacity grew 3.2% Y/Y to 3.22B available seat miles for the quarter.

Load factor squeezed 470 bps to 75.2 for the month and slipped 170 bps to 83% for the quarter.

Average stage length for September -0.5% to 832 miles.

Average stage length for Q3 -2.5% to 842 miles.

The company expects capacity to rise 9% to 13% in Q4 and to be up in the range of 10% to 14% in 1Q18.

Press release