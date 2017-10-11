DigitalTown announces acquisition of Congo Ltd. assets

DigitalTown (OTCPK:DGTW) entered into an agreement to acquire technology, expertise, and other assets of Congo.

The Congo acquisition expands DigitalTown’s footprint in the legal industry, making it easy for citizens to find the right attorney, schedule a free initial consultation, and choose to connect in person or online through secure video chat.

The company also announced the hiring of Congo’s CTO, Frank R. Robles. Mr. Robles as President of the newly-established Service Provider Business Division and VP of Global Operations for DigitalTown.

The asset purchase transaction is expected to close on or before December 5.

Source: Press Release