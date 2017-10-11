Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) initiated with Buy rating and $42 (11% upside) price target by Canaccord Genuity.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) upgraded to Buy by Jefferies.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) price target raised to $70 (20% upside) by RBC Capital Markets.

Bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) resumed with Hold rating and $126 (4% downside risk) price target by Jefferies.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) resumed with Overweight rating and $90 (8% upside) price target by Barclays citing upside with CAR T platform after Kite Pharma buy.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) price target lowered to $25 (155% upside) from $27 by H.C. Wainwright.