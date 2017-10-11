Astellas Pharma's gilteritinib Fast Track'd in U.S. for FLT3+ AML

About: Astellas Pharma, Inc. (ALPMF)

The FDA designates Astellas Pharma's (OTCPK:ALPMF) gilteritinib for Fast Track review for the treatment of patients with FLT3 mutation-positive relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a type of leukemia with a poor prognosis.

Fast Track status provides for more frequent interactions with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.

Gilteritinib is an FLT3/AXL tyrosine kinase inhibitor that was discovered under a research collaboration with Kotobuki Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Astellas owns exclusive global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize the compound.