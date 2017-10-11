Delta Air Lines rallies after earnings topper

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) tops Q3 estimates as it posts a 1.9% increase in unit revenue. "Three of four entities reported positive unit revenues, and we see continued opportunity in business yields," notes Delta president Glen Hauenstein.

The carrier reports its load factor improved 150 bps to 86.9% during the quarter.

Cost per available seat was up 4.9% to $0.1015 during the month. Average fuel cost jumped 14% to $1.68.

Looking ahead, Delta sees Q4 unit revenue increasing in a range of 2% to 4% and operating margin of 11% to 13%.

Previously: Delta Air Lines beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Oct. 11)