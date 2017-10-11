Tencent, SoftBank lead $1.1B investment in Indian Uber rival

Indian ride-hailing company Ola has raised $1.1B in a round led by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZF) and SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY, OTCPK:SFTBF).

The fundraising round was Tencent’s first time investing in Ola but the third for SoftBank following $210M in 2014 and $250M in April.

SoftBank is currently in talks for a sizable investment into Uber.

Ola competes with Uber in the region and operates in 110 cities compared to Uber’s 29.

