BlackRock tops estimates as AUM rises to almost $6T

Q3 adjusted net income of $969M or $5.92 per share vs. $854M and $5.14 one year ago. Operating income of $1.398B up 15% Y/Y; operating margin of 45% up 20 basis points.

Net inflows for the quarter of $96B, bringing AUM to just shy of $6T. The iShares unit accounted for $52B of the inflows, and now makes up 27% of AUM and 38% of base fees. Passive strategies - index funds and iShares ETFs - accounted for $70B of the inflows and now make up 65% of AUM of 48% of base fees. Active funds saw inflows of $5.8B and now make up 28% of AUM and 47% of base fees.

Conference call at 8:30 ET

