Akari reports three additional enrollees in mid-stage study of Coversin in PNH; update in December at ASH

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) announces the enrollment of three new patients in the Phase 2 COBALT study assessing lead candidate Coversin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).

A total of eight patients have been enrolled, four of which have completed the trial. One dropped out due to a suspected co-morbidity unrelated to treatment.

The company will update investors on all currently enrolled participants at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting in early December.

