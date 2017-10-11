GE dividend cut "increasingly likely," JPM cuts stock price target to $20

General Electric (NYSE:GE) -0.8% premarket as J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa cuts his stock price target to $20 from $22, reiterates his Underweight rating as well as his view that a dividend cut is "increasingly likely."

Tusa again lowers his Q3 earnings estimates to reflect reduced revenues and profits in the Power and Oil & Gas segment as well as higher restructuring expenses; with recently added board members potentially pushing for a quick fix, Tusa says all outcomes are on the table, including the potential for a more comprehensive breakup.

Morgan Stanley's Nigel Coe also sees Q3 EPS coming in below the $0.50 Street consensus, due to weakness in GE's power and aviation businesses, and he believes full-year guidance will come under pressure on a revised outlook for "flattish" results from power, H2 sales mix pressure at aviation and shortfalls at the oil and gas, renewables and transportation business segments.

GE is scheduled to report Q3 results on Oct. 20.

Earlier: Dividend cut on the way at GE? (Oct. 9)