UK competition watchdog launches new inquiry into pharmaceutical arena, Concordia involved

Concordia International (NASDAQ:CXRX) reports that the UK Competition and Markets Authority is investigating new issues related to the pharmaceutical business there and its international unit and certain of its products are involved. The investigation is in its early stages and no decisions have been made about potential violations of competition law.

The company says the inquiry includes matters that predate its ownership of the international segment, acquired from Amdipharm Mercury Limited about two years ago.

