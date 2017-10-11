Jefferies sees gas card outsourcing benefit for FLT and WEX

Jefferies calls out FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) and WEX (NYSEMKT:WEX) as two payment processors that could benefit from card outsourcing by European fuel companies.

"Our proprietary analysis shows the large number of European fleet card providers generate more than $1 billion in annual revenues," writes the Jefferies analyst team.

"We believe FLT and WEX are best-positioned to capture a material percentage of this total opportunity over the next 3-5-years. The scenario analysis in our report points to Europe representing a potential 3%-7% annual EPS tailwind for WEX and a 2%-4% annual tailwind for FLT."

Shares of FleetCor are up 14% YTD, while Wex is 6% higher.