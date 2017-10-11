Jacobs signs THIOPAQ O&G sulfur recovery technology licensor agreement with Paqell

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) signed a sulfur recovery technology licensor agreement with Paqell.

This agreement positions Jacobs as the only gas treating and sulfur recovery licensing company to license THIOPAQ O&G to low capacity sulfur facility owners, providing a reduced capital expenditure operational expenditure option.

“Refining and gas treating facility owners and operators require reliable technology that delivers low CAPEX and OPEX, provides high sulfur recovery efficiency, and minimizes environmental impact,” said Jacobs Mining & Minerals and Specialty Chemicals Senior Vice President and General Manager Andrew Berryman. “THIOPAQ O&G meets all of these business objectives, making it the perfect addition to Jacobs’ Comprimo Sulfur Solutions technology portfolio.”

Press Release