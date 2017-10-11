Mustang Bio announces $12.8M grant to fund Phase 1 trial of CAR T therapy MB-101 in malignant glioma

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) announces that R&D partner City of Hope has received a $12.8M grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine to fund an ongoing Phase 1 study of Mustang’s MB-101 (IL13Rα2‐specific CAR T cells) for the treatment of patients with recurrent and refractory malignant glioma, including glioblastoma.

The funds will be used to support two expanded arms of the Phase 1 trial. The Stratum III arm will evaluate the intracerebroventricular (ICV) administration of MB-101 CAR T cells infused into the cerebrospinal fluid, and the Stratum IV arm will assess the intracavitary and ICV administration at the tumor site and into the cerebrospinal fluid.