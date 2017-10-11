Moleculin strategically collaborates to develop immune stimulation drug; shares ahead 6% premarket

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) announces collaboration agreement with the University of Bergen to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by Moleculin's pre-clinical drug WP1066 and its unique ability to increase immune system response to cancer and suppression of tumor cell proliferation and survival.

Walter Klemp, Chairman and CEO of Moleculin says, "The WP1066 project will be led by Dr. Frits Alan Thorsen and may provide critical insight on WP1066, which we anticipate will be in clinical trials soon."

Financial terms are not disclosed.