MabVax initiates early-stage study of MVT-1075 in CA19-9-positive cancers; inks $550K capital raise to support development

Enrollment is underway at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in a Phase 1 clinical trial assessing MabVax Therapeutics' (OTCQB:MBVX) HuMab-5B1-targeting radiotherapy candidate MVT-1075 in patients with locally advanced/metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas or other CA19-9-positive malignancies such as colon and lung cancers.

Interim data should be available by year-end.

Concurrently, the company has inked an agreement for the direct sale of 769,231 shares of common stock at $0.65 per share. Net proceeds of ~$470K will help fund the development of MVT-1075.