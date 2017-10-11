Fastenal -4% as Q3 results weighed by employee costs, hurricanes

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) -4.1% premarket after reporting in-line Q3 earnings and revenue, but results were held down by higher employee costs and the impact of hurricanes.

FAST says employee-related costs rose 12.3% in the quarter, due to higher bonuses and commissions from growth in sales and earnings, an increase in headcount, higher health care costs and the inclusion of workers from its Mansco acquisition.

FAST also says Q3 sales and gross profit was hurt by the effects of hurricanes during the quarter, which resulted in an increase in sales of lower margin products; Q3 gross profit fell to 49.1% from 49.3% in the year-ago quarter.