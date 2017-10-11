SPYR signs multi-game publishing deal

SPYR (OTCPK:SPYR) signed a publishing and development deal with Reset Studios for the development of at least two new idle tapper games to be published by SPYR, the first of which will feature characters and storylines from a well-known animated television series.

Pursuant to the publishing agreement with Reset Studios, SPYR is currently in negotiations for licenses with multiple televisions series' IP holders that would allow gamers to play as their favorite characters from major television series and battle increasingly difficult enemies to unlock new characters and rewards.

"We are very excited to announce that we have entered into this agreement with Reset Studios," said James R. Thompson, CEO and President of SPYR. "We're impressed by the team's deep understanding of how to engage users through compelling gameplay while simultaneously maximizing revenue. Moreover, the success of the idle tapper genre right now reinforces that these are exactly the type of games we want to be publishing as we continue to grow our mobile game portfolio."

Press Release