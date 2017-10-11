IDC: Worldwide PC sales totaled 67.2M in Q3

Worldwide traditional PC shipments totaled 67.2M in Q3, down 0.5% on the year but better than the expected 1.4% decline, according to IDC.

Traditional PCs include desktops, notebooks, and workstations.

The top five companies represented 75% of total market sales.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) held the top spot with a 23% market share with 15.3M shipments, up 6% on the year. HP was the only vendor with significant shipment growth.

Lenovo was second with a 22% share and 14.5M units, up 0.1%. Dell followed with 16% and 10.8M shipments, up 0.8%.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) took fourth place with a 7.3% share and 4.9M units, up 0.3%.

ASUS rounds out the top five with a 6.2% share and 4.2M units, down 14.6%.

Previously: HP tops Indian PC market in a weak Q2 (Aug. 22)