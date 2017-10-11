JetBlue updates on hurricane impact

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) reports traffic fell 4.4% to 3.28B revenue passenger miles during the hurricane-impacted month of September.

Capacity was down 0.9% to 4.089B available seat miles.

The carrier's load factor fell 300 bps to 80.2%.

JetBlue says the hurricanes lopped off $44M from revenue and about $30M to $35M from operating income.

Looking at the impact of the hurricanes on all of Q4, JetBlue sees revenue per available seat mile falling 1% to 2% due to Irma and Maria, while its cost per available seat mile will be up about 2.5%. Adding it all up JetBlue, expects revenue to be negatively impacted by $70M to $90M.